Area Sports Briefs: March 3

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

SCHEEL, WEATHERBY WIN NCHC HONORS

Adam Scheel and Jasper Weatherby of the University of North Dakota won monthly honors in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Weatherby, a junior forward, was named NCHC player of the month and Scheel, a junior goaltender, won the league goalie of the month award for the second consecutive time.

Scheel and Weatherby helped North Dakota finish unbeaten (5-0-0) in February, outscoring its opponents 23-6.

UND has won five of the nine monthly awards this season. North Dakota has had the player of the month in all three months -- Jordan Kawaguchi, Shane Pinto and Weatherby.

Weatherby led the NCAA in goals per game (1.20) in February, scoring in all five games as part of a current seven-game goal streak. He led the conference with six goals and 10 points and led the league in power-play goals and game-winning goals. He had three multi-point games.