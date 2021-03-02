Area Sports Briefs: March 3

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
SCHEEL, WEATHERBY WIN NCHC HONORS
Adam Scheel and Jasper Weatherby of the University of North Dakota won monthly honors in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Weatherby, a junior forward, was named NCHC player of the month and Scheel, a junior goaltender, won the league goalie of the month award for the second consecutive time.
Scheel and Weatherby helped North Dakota finish unbeaten (5-0-0) in February, outscoring its opponents 23-6.
UND has won five of the nine monthly awards this season. North Dakota has had the player of the month in all three months -- Jordan Kawaguchi, Shane Pinto and Weatherby.
Weatherby led the NCAA in goals per game (1.20) in February, scoring in all five games as part of a current seven-game goal streak. He led the conference with six goals and 10 points and led the league in power-play goals and game-winning goals. He had three multi-point games.
Scheel went 4-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage in February. He led the nation in both categories and allowed just four goals in his four starts, posting three wins over nationally-ranked teams and one shutout. He is second in the nation in wins (16) this season and now is in UND’s top 10 list for career wins.
No. 1-ranked North Dakota, which has clinched the Penrose Cup as NCHC champions, hosts No. 12-ranked Nebraska-Omaha on Friday in the regular-season finale. Ralph Engelstad Arena will host the NCHC Frozen Faceoff on March 12-16.
WEST REGION HOOPS TICKETS ON SALE
Tickets for the final day of the West Region basketball tournament will be on sale Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Bismarck Event Center box office.
Box office will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Cost is $11.50 for each session. No refunds are available.
Session 1, featuring three girls games, starts at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9. Session 2, featuring four boys games, begins at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:45.
BSC-TRIBES GAMES MOVED
Bismarck State College and United Tribes' Mon-Dak basketball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Saturday, March 27.
Game times are 2 and 4 p.m. at the Armory.