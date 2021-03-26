Area Sports Briefs: March 27

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY'S JOINT PRACTICE CANCELED

The University of Mary's joint football practice with Northern State scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wolves' program.

No reschedule date was announced.

The Marauders have two more joint practices planned -- April 10 with Bemidji State at Moorhead High School, and April 17 at the Bowl against MSU-Moorhead.

UND FOOTBALL GAME POSTPONED

The University of North Dakota's football game on Saturday at Youngstown State has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the UND program.

The positive test and subsequent contract tracing was within UND's Tier I personnel, which includes players, coaches, managers and staff.

The game will be rescheduled for April 17 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0