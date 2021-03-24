Area Sports Briefs: March 25

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BUCKS HOLDING CAMP IN WATFORD

The Bismarck Bucks will holds their training camp in Watford City for the upcoming Indoor Football League season.

The camp will run from April 9-17 at the Rough Rider Center.

"Training camp is a grind, and we’ll be evaluating each player to confirm they are in their best shape," Buck head coach Rod Miller said in a press release.

The Bucks are scheduled to play the first game of the 2021 IFL season April 23 at the Green Bay Blizzard. The Bucks' home opener is scheduled for May 8 against the Massachusetts Pirates at 6:05 p.m.

VIKINGS KEEP RB ABDULLAH

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah on Wednesday, maintaining their depth behind two-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook.

Abdullah will return for a fourth season with the Vikings, who first acquired him via waiver claim in 2018 after being let go by the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the second round in 2015.