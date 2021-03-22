Area Sports Briefs: March 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
LUEPKE EARNS NATIONAL AWARD
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke has been named the FCS National Offensive Player of Week.
Luepke ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the Bison's 34-13 win over North Dakota on Saturday. It was Luepke's first game of the spring season.
In the FCS poll, North Dakota State climbed to No. 2 behind James Madison. UND dropped from No. 2 to No. 6.
The Bison (5-1) play at South Dakota (1-3) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today