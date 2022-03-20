Area Sports Briefs: March 21

UND TO FACE NOTRE DAME IN N.Y.

The University of North Dakota hockey team is the No. 2 seed at the Albany, N.Y. Regional and will face Notre Dame in the first round on Thursday.

The Fighting Hawks (24-13-1) and Fighting Irish (27-11) will square off at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Minnesota State-Mankato (35-5) is the No. 1 seed in Albany and will face Harvard (21-10-3) at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The winners meet on Saturday, at either 3 or 5:30 p.m., for a trip to the Frozen Four in Boston.

This marks the first time since 2016 UND has not played in a regional located in North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks went on to win the national title, their eighth, that season.

Overall, UND qualified for the NCAA tournament for the 33rd time in program history.

The top four seeds for the tournament are No. 1 Michigan (29-9-1), No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato, No. 3 Western Michigan (25-11-1) and No. 4 Denver (27-9-1). The Frozen Four will be played April 7 and 9 at Boston’s TD Garden.

TWINS SIGN SIDE-ARMER SMITH

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and right-handed reliever Joe Smith finalized a one-year contract on Sunday, adding a veteran arm to a bullpen in need of more depth.

Smith pitched in 50 combined games last season for Houston and Seattle, posting a 4.99 ERA in 39 2/3 innings. The side-arm thrower has pitched for seven major league teams over 15 years, with a career 3.09 ERA and a .229 opponent batting average. He opted out of the 2020 season with the Astros due to COVID-19 concerns.

Smith turns 38 on Tuesday. He was drafted in the third round in 2006 by the New York Mets and made his debut with the club the following year.

Smith will likely complement Tyler Duffey and Jorge Alcala as the primary right-handed setup men for closer Taylor Rogers. Twins relievers ranked 20th in the majors last season with a 4.39 ERA.

