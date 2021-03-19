Area Sports Briefs: March 20

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MARUADERS' SOCCER GAME POSTPONED

The University of Mary's women's soccer game scheduled for Sunday at the Bowl against Minot State has been postponed.

The Marauders' next game is scheduled for March 27 at Northern State.

CORRECTION

In a photo published on page B5 of the Tribune sports section on Friday, information in the cutline as part of the story headlined, Wells offers more than AT expertise, was incorrect.

The person in the photo to the left is Tricia Tschaekofske not Kyle Wells.

