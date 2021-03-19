 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: March 20

Area Sports Briefs: March 20

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MARUADERS' SOCCER GAME POSTPONED

The University of Mary's women's soccer game scheduled for Sunday at the Bowl against Minot State has been postponed.

The Marauders' next game is scheduled for March 27 at Northern State.

CORRECTION

In a photo published on page B5 of the Tribune sports section on Friday, information in the cutline as part of the story headlined, Wells offers more than AT expertise, was incorrect.

The person in the photo to the left is Tricia Tschaekofske not Kyle Wells. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News