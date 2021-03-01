 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: March 2

Area Sports Briefs: March 2

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

PWGC PRACTICE FACILITY OPEN

Prairie West Golf Club's practice facility is now open.

Season passes also are for sale.

