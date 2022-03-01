Area Sports Briefs: March 2

MON-DAK TABS EIGHT LOCAL PLAYERS

Eight local players have been named to the All-Mon-Dak basketball teams.

Ashton Kinnebrew (Century) and Jaiden Baker (Legacy) from Bismarck State College were named first team. Mandan High grad Maria Moore from Dakota College-Bottineau also was named to the first team.

Kaity Hove of BSC and United Tribes' Tyleigh Brady were named to the second team.

On the men's side, Famous Lefthand of United Tribes was named to the first team.

DK Middleton from United Tribes and Seth Nelson from BSC were named to the second team.

MARAUDERS SWEEP BASEBALL HONORS

The University of Mary baseball team swept the Northern Sun baseball awards for the first time as Ben Prediger was named player of the week and Austin Wagner pitcher of the week.

Prediger is the first NSIC Player of the Week for the Marauders since Jason Shaul's in April of 2014. Jonathan Draheim was named pitcher of the week last April.

A catcher from Calgary, Alberta, Prediger went 8-for-10 with a double, two homers and 10 RBIs against University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. He also scored seven runs while compiling an OPS of 2.333.

For the season, Prediger is hitting .667 in seven games, going 12-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and eight runs scored.

Wagner struck out 11 in five innings against Colorado-Colorado Springs, allowing one unearned run on five hits.

Wagner is 2-0 on the season, allowing two runs on five hits with 17 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.

VIKINGS HIRE MANUSKY

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their staff under head coach Kevin O'Connell, hiring six more assistants including former player Greg Manusky as the inside linebackers coach.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they've added Manusky, assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, assistant defensive line coach A'Lique Terry, offensive quality control assistant Derron Montgomery, defensive quality control assistant Steve Donatell and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell.

Manusky will enter his 32nd year in the NFL, including his 19th as a coach. He played in the league as a linebacker from 1988-99, including three seasons with the Vikings.

Donatell is the son of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Cordell worked with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in both the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers organizations.

Including the three strength and conditioning coaches, the Vikings retained six assistants from the previous regime on their 27-person coaching staff.

UND’S DRISCOLL HONORED

University of North Dakota senior goaltender Zach Driscoll has been named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference goaltender of the month for February.

Driscoll went 7-1-0 in the month, posting a .941 save percentage and a 1.74 goals-against average with one shutout. Of the seven wins, five came against ranked opponents as North Dakota moved to its highest ranking all season and in national polls and moved to within one win of a third consecutive Penrose Cup.

The Apple Valley, Minn., native has a six-game winning streak, which matches his longest of the season. He stopped 33 or more shots in three of those games, including a season-high 36 against Minnesota-Duluth. He swept Colorado College, Duluth and Western Michigan.

Driscoll is 19-9-1 on the season with a 2.37 GAA, .907 save percentage and two shutouts. He leads the NCHC in save percentage and GAA while ranking second in wins.

North Dakota finishes the regular season this weekend at Nebraska-Omaha, needing one win to clinch a third consecutive NCHC regular-season title.

