Area Sports Briefs: March 18

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday, most local and national sporting events were not complete at press time.

Scores and stats from Wednesday's local games can be found online at bismarcktribune.com. They also will be published in Friday's edition of The Tribune.

LARKS ANNOUNCE PAIR OF PITCHERS

Ryan Carmack and Zach Reeder will pitch for the Bismarck Larks in the upcoming Northwoods League season.

Reeder, who pitches at Baker University, is returning to the Larks after working 24 innings, with 25 strikeouts last summer. His ERA was 3.70.

“I throw 85 and people like to make fun of me for it, but I like to talk when I strike them out,” Reeder said. “I’m a fiery guy on the mound. I try to mix up pitches as much as I can, because I’m not the pitcher that turns around and looks at the radar gun after.”

Carmack, a 5-9 right-handed pitcher at Southwest Missouri Baptist, had a 13-strikeout game against the University of Mary this season. Carmack's aunt and grandparents live in the Bismarck-Mandan area.