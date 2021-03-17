Area Sports Briefs: March 18

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE
Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday, most local and national sporting events were not complete at press time.
Scores and stats from Wednesday's local games can be found online at bismarcktribune.com. They also will be published in Friday's edition of The Tribune.
LARKS ANNOUNCE PAIR OF PITCHERS
Ryan Carmack and Zach Reeder will pitch for the Bismarck Larks in the upcoming Northwoods League season.
Reeder, who pitches at Baker University, is returning to the Larks after working 24 innings, with 25 strikeouts last summer. His ERA was 3.70.
“I throw 85 and people like to make fun of me for it, but I like to talk when I strike them out,” Reeder said. “I’m a fiery guy on the mound. I try to mix up pitches as much as I can, because I’m not the pitcher that turns around and looks at the radar gun after.”
Carmack, a 5-9 right-handed pitcher at Southwest Missouri Baptist, had a 13-strikeout game against the University of Mary this season. Carmack's aunt and grandparents live in the Bismarck-Mandan area.
“I’m a smaller guy and can spin the ball really well so I definitely have to use that to my advantage,” Carmack said. “I can use my slider, changeup, cutter mix to get outs. My slider is my baby, I love it.”
PRCA RODEO HERE THIS WEEKEND
The 17th Annual PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Bismarck Event Center will be held Friday and Saturday. Start time both nights is 7:30.
The rodeo will feature nearly 300 contestants in all seven events from 14 states and Canada. Mosbrucker Rodeo's of Mandan will provide the stock.
Bareback riding, tie down roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, ladies barrel racing, team roping and bull riding are on the docket.
Points are at stake for the Nationals Finals Rodeo, Ram Rodeo Championship Awards and National Circuit Finals.
Tickets are available at the event center or etix.com. Cost is $35 and $45 for reserved seats. General admission is $25. Children's tickets $10.