Area Sports Briefs: March 17

EAGLESTAFF, BRANDT AMONG MR. BASKETBALL FINALISTS

Bismarck’s Treysen Eaglestaff and Beulah’s Trey Brandt are among five finalists for the 2022 North Dakota Mr. Basketball Award.

Eaglestaff and Brandt are joined by Joe Hurlburt of Enderlin, Michael Mhial of West Fargo Sheyenne and Jayden Yankton of Four Winds-Minnewaukan on the list.

Eaglestaff averaged 30.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.7 steals and 2 blocks per game for the Demons (19-7) as they finished third with the WestRegion during the regular season, second in the West Region tournament and advanced to the state Class A tournament.

Brandt averaged 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3 steals per game for Beulah (19-5), which reached the Region 7 semifinals.

Hurlburt contributed 25.5 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists per game for Enderlin (17-6), the Region 1 runners-up.

Nhial averaged 21.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs (20-7), who finished fourth at the state Class A tournament.

Yankton is averaging 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals per game for top-ranked Fur Winds-Minnewaukan (24-0) going into the state Class B tournament.

SCHMIDT NAMED BHS SOFTBALL COACH

Billy Schmidt has been named the new head softball coach at Bismarck High School.

Schmidt has been an assistant coach for the Demons for the past six years. He is a 1990 BHS grauate.

Schmidt takes over for Kurt Grensteiner, who coached the Demons for seven years.

MINOT STATE’S STEVAHN HONORED

Minot State junior forward Amber Stevahn has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team.

Stevahn, a Shiloh Christian graduate and former Bismarck State standout, was named to the All-NSIC first team, averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 23 games for the Beavers. She shot 51.1 percent from the field.

She was named a third-team CoSIDA Academic All-American, one of just 16 NCAA Division II athletes to earn the distinction. Stevahn has maintained a 4.0 gpa while majoring in biology.

She scored her 2,000th career collegiate point this season and led Minot State in scoring.

