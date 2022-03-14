Area Sports Briefs: March 15

MARAUDERS ROLL 8-0 IN OPENER

The University of Mary started its ACHA Division-II title defense off on the right foot Monday, downing the University of Wisconsin's club hockey team 8-0 in the opening pool play game for both teams.

Seth Cushing had a hat trick for the defending champions, and Jaren Hugelen, Derek Dropik, Garrett Freeman, Zachery Garrett, and Tanner Eskro added tallies for the Marauders.

Cushing's first two goals came 2:10 apart midway through the first period, and he completed his hat trick to extend the Marauders' lead to 7-0 in the third period.

Riley Scanlon had a trio of assists and Marshall Tschida had a pair of assists.

The Marauders scored a trio of goals in the first, added a single tally in the second, and salted the game away with four goals in the third.

Kyle Hayden got the start and made 21 saves to earn the shutout for Mary. Sean Goss made the start for Wisconsin and made 25 saves on 33 shots against.

The teams each had three power plays and neither team was able to score on them.

The Marauders continue with their second of three pool play games Tuesday against Indiana University.

MANDAN HIRES VOLLEYBALL COACH

Maureen Larson has been hired as the new volleyball coach at Mandan High School.

Larson, a graduate and former volleyball player at the University of Mary, is currently a third-grade teacher at New Salem-Almont and has been the coach of the Holsteins' volleyball team the past two seasons.

Larson was a former graduate assistant and assistant coach for the Marauders and at Bismarck State College.

Larson replaces Anna Folk, who resigned after 10 seasons as head coach.

"We’re excited to name Maureen Larson as the head volleyball coach at Mandan High School. We were impressed with her head coaching experience along with her coaching experience at the collegiate level," Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. "Coach Larson has a strong love and passion for volleyball. She has great knowledge of the game, and we know she’ll pass this onto the girls.

"Maureen also impressed us with her vision on how she wants to continue to build on what former head coach Anna Folk built.”

VIKINGS TENDER KICKER JOSEPH

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have tendered a contract offer to restricted free agent kicker Greg Joseph, taking a step toward establishing some stability at a problematic position for the team.

Joseph received the right-of-first-refusal tender on Monday. That's a one-year, $2.433 million deal that gives the Vikings the chance to match any offer sheet he were to sign with another club. There is no draft-pick compensation tied to this move, the lowest of the four tender levels the NFL allocates for restricted free agents.

In his first season with Minnesota, Joseph went 33 for 38 on field goals (86.8%) and 36 for 40 on extra points (90%). He hit seven of nine tries from 50-plus yards, the second-most makes in that range in franchise history. Joseph also led the league in touchback rate (80.9 percent), landing 76 of his 94 kickoffs deep enough in the end zone so that opponents decided not to return them.

The low point for Joseph came in a one-point loss on Sept. 19 at Arizona, when he missed a 37-yard try as time expired. He rebounded with game-ending winners to beat Detroit on Oct. 10 and Green Bay on Nov. 21. Over the last 11 games, Joseph went 20 for 21 on field goals.

The 27-year-old native of South Africa joined the Vikings in 2021 as their fifth kicker in six seasons. Joseph was with Cleveland in 2018, Tennessee for a stint in 2019 and on Tampa Bay's practice squad in 2020.

