Area Sports Briefs: March 15

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MISS BASKETBALL GOES TO OASE
Sam Oase from Hettinger-Scranton, has been voted the Miss Basketball award winner.
Oase received 67 points, two more than Mackenzie Hughes of Thompson in voting by the state's media. Oase received eight first-place votes. Thompson got six.
Ryleigh Wacha (55 points) of Fargo Davies was third and Alex Page (38 points) from Grand Forks Red River was fourth.
Oase, who has committed to play basketball at NCAA Division II Black Hills State next season, averaged 20.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3 steals sand 2.2 blocks per game in helping Hettinger-Scranton to a 20-7 record and an eight-place finish at the state Class B tournament.
MR. BASKETBALL AWARD FINALISTS OUT
Carter Birrenkott of state Class A champion West Fargo, Nick Kupfer of Legacy, Minot's Deonte' Martinez, Jackesen Moni of West Fargo Sheyenne and White Shield's Jesse White are the five finalists for the Mr. Basketball Award.
Birrenkott, a 6-5 post, averaged 23.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 block per game for the Packers.
Kupfer was the leading scorer in the state. The 6-3 Saber averaged 24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Martinez was named outstanding senior athlete in Class A after leading Minot to a runner-up finish at the state tournament on Sunday. The 5-8 guard averaged 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
White averaged 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals and ranks second all-time in scoring with more than 2,800 points.
The winner will be announced after the state Class B boys tournament championship game on Saturday.
SCHUSTER HONORED
University of North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the week.
Schuster threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns in UND's 38-21 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.
Third-ranked UND (4-0) plays at No. 5 NDSU (4-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
MILLER CITED
NDSU true freshman quarterback Cam Miller was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference's Newcomer of the Week.
Miller accounted for 118 yards in NDSU's 21-13 win over Illinois State. Miller had 57 yards rushing, including a touchdown, and 61 yards passing.