Area Sports Briefs: March 15

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MISS BASKETBALL GOES TO OASE

Sam Oase from Hettinger-Scranton, has been voted the Miss Basketball award winner.

Oase received 67 points, two more than Mackenzie Hughes of Thompson in voting by the state's media. Oase received eight first-place votes. Thompson got six.

Ryleigh Wacha (55 points) of Fargo Davies was third and Alex Page (38 points) from Grand Forks Red River was fourth.

Oase, who has committed to play basketball at NCAA Division II Black Hills State next season, averaged 20.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3 steals sand 2.2 blocks per game in helping Hettinger-Scranton to a 20-7 record and an eight-place finish at the state Class B tournament.

MR. BASKETBALL AWARD FINALISTS OUT

Carter Birrenkott of state Class A champion West Fargo, Nick Kupfer of Legacy, Minot's Deonte' Martinez, Jackesen Moni of West Fargo Sheyenne and White Shield's Jesse White are the five finalists for the Mr. Basketball Award.

Birrenkott, a 6-5 post, averaged 23.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 block per game for the Packers.