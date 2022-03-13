Area Sports Briefs: March 14

BISMARCK BEATS GREEN BAY 26-23

The Bismarck Bucks won their 2022 season opener in Green Bay Sunday, beating the Blizzard 26-23.

Bismarck's win extends their current winning streak over Green Bay to five games in a row after sweeping four games against the Blizzard in the 2021 campaign.

Bismarck quarterback Tahj Tolbert had three touchdown passes, two to John Brunner in the first half, and a long bomb to Rob Brown midway through the third quarter.

Green Bay quarterback Torrance Gibson went 7-for-20 with three touchdowns (all to Dez Stewart) in his first IFL action, including a buzzer-beating score to Stewart that provided the final margin of defeat for the Blizzard.

Turnovers were key to Bismarck's win; the Bucks had just a single interception thrown by Tolbert while the Blizzard lost a trio of fumbles.

Kicker Edward Vander had an up-and-down game for the Bucks, but came through when it counted.

Vander missed a field goal late in the fourth and had a first-half PAT blocked, but also kicked a field goal that gave Bismarck a 16-10 lead at the end of the first half and kicked what became the game-winning field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bucks open their home schedule on Saturday against the Sioux Falls Storm (1-0) at the Bismarck Event Center. Opening kick is set for 7:05 p.m.

EAGLESTAFF NAMED ATHLETE OF YEAR

Bismarck High School's Treysen Eaglestaff was named the Class A Senior Athlete of the Year in boys basketball on Saturday night.

The University of North Dakota commit averaged 31.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.1 blocks in leading the Demons to a 19-7 record.

West Fargo Sheyenne's Michael Nhial was the other finalist for the award.

BARNHARDT TAKES FOURTH AT NATIONALS

Reece Barnhardt placed fourth at 133 pounds at nationals on Saturday, the highest ever finish for a University of Mary wrestler in the school's NCAA Division II era.

Barnhardt, a freshman from Bismarck (St. Mary's), went 4-2 overall in the tournament and 2-1 on Saturday.

Barnhardt, seeded sixth, won a 9-5 decision over Devin Flannery of Millersville in his first match on Saturday. He followed that with an 8-6 decision over Majid Corbett of Limestone.

In the third-place match, Barnhardt was beaten in an 11-3 major decision by Nebraska-Kearney's Wesley Dawkins.

Overall, the Marauders finished 21st in the meet, which was held in St. Louis, with 17 points.

