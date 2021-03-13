Area Sports Briefs: March 14

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MINOT TIPS BOBCATS

Tyler Kostelecky scored two goals as the Minot Minotauros defeated the Bismarck Bobcats 4-1 on Saturday night at the VFW Sports Center.

Kostelecky scored 50 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter at 18:17 of the third to wrap up the scoring.

Blaine Warnert and Cade Stibbe scored second-period goals to push Minot’s lead to 3-0.

Ryan Taylor got Bismarck on the board at 6:11 of the third.

Keenan Rancier stopped 24 shots for Minot. Tommy Aitken finished with 22 saves for Bismarck.

MORRIS, ACHESON EARN TOP HONORS

D’Andra Morris and Elizabeth Acheson earned first-team All-America honors on Saturday at the NCAA Division II indoor track meet in Birmingham, Ala.

Morris, a senior from Kingston, Jamaica, set a new school record in finishing as the national runner-up in the triple jump. Acheson, a sophomore from Northfield, Minn., raced to a fourth-place finish in the 800 meters.