Area Sports Briefs: March 14

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MINOT TIPS BOBCATS
Tyler Kostelecky scored two goals as the Minot Minotauros defeated the Bismarck Bobcats 4-1 on Saturday night at the VFW Sports Center.
Kostelecky scored 50 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter at 18:17 of the third to wrap up the scoring.
Blaine Warnert and Cade Stibbe scored second-period goals to push Minot’s lead to 3-0.
Ryan Taylor got Bismarck on the board at 6:11 of the third.
Keenan Rancier stopped 24 shots for Minot. Tommy Aitken finished with 22 saves for Bismarck.
MORRIS, ACHESON EARN TOP HONORS
D’Andra Morris and Elizabeth Acheson earned first-team All-America honors on Saturday at the NCAA Division II indoor track meet in Birmingham, Ala.
Morris, a senior from Kingston, Jamaica, set a new school record in finishing as the national runner-up in the triple jump. Acheson, a sophomore from Northfield, Minn., raced to a fourth-place finish in the 800 meters.
Morris jumped 41 feet, 6 inches on her second attempt of the day, eclipsing her previous record of 41 feet, 1 inch, set at the 2019 national indoor meet, when she earned All-America honors for the first time. She is now a three-time All-American.
Acheson, competing in her first national indoor meet, ran 2:11.39 in the 800 meter finals.
WATFORD'S HOLEN, DWYER HONORED
Ashley Holen of Watford City and Alex Page of Grand Forks Red River have been named the Co-Senior Athletes of the Year in Class A girls basketball.
Holen led the Wolves in scoring (18.5) and rebounding (7.5) in leading the Wolves to an 18-6 record and their first-ever trip to the state Class A tournament.
Watford City's Tom Dwyer was named Class A coach of the year.
DRAGONS TOP U-MARY IN TENNIS
Minnesota State-Moorhead improved to 7-0 on the season, spoiling the University of Mary’s home opener with a 5-2 victory on Saturday.
The Marauders won two of the three doubles matches as Jamie Stoppler and Kelsey Lajom won 6-3 over Miranda Griechen and Mikaela Griechen and Heidi Jacobson and Kali Askvig edged Emma Andersen and Madison Bell 7-5.
Lorissa Yuen and Julie Geske of Moorhead won 6-4 over Yusra Hegy and Tasha Dembo at No. 1 doubles.
In singles, Dembo picked up U-Mary’s only win, defeating Geske 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1.
Hegy fell 7-6, 7-5 to Yuen, Stoppler lost 7-5, 7-5 to Rachel Nguyen, Lajom lost 7-5, 6-1 to Mijkaela Griechen, Askvig fell 6-2, 0-6, 3-6 to Miranda Griechen and Jacobson fell 6-2, 6-0 to Andersen.
U-Mary (5-2) hosts Augustana on Saturday, March 27 at Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.
U-MARY’S HUBER FINISHES EIGHTH
Braydon Huber of U-Mary finished in eighth place at 165 pounds at the NCAA Division II wrestling championships.
Huber became the 45th Marauder to earn All-American honors.
The sophomore from Post Falls, Idaho, lost his opening match of the final day of competition 11-6 to Belmont Abbey College’s John Dean and dropped an 11-3 major decision to American International College’s Baltazar Gonzalez in his final match as he went 2-3 over the two-day tournament.