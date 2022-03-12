Area Sports Briefs: March 13

INDIANS GET TOP SEED FOR CLASS B

Four Winds-Minnewaukan got the top seed for the upcoming state Class B boys basketball tournament in voting by coaches.

The Indians (24-0) will take on Stanley (18-6) in the 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 17 at the Minot State Dome.

No. 2 seed Kindred (20-2), the defending state champion, will take on Region 7 champion Bowman County (19-5) at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the first of four opening-round games.

At 2:45 p.m., No. 3 seed Shiloh Christian (21-4), the Region 6 champion, takes on Region 6 champ Minot Ryan (18-6).

In the final game of the opening day, No. 4 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (20-3) will meet No. 5 seed Grafton (18-6).

KINDRED’S DUCHSCHERER NAMED MISS BASKETBALL

Abby Duchscherer of Kindred was named the 2022 North Dakota Miss Basketball on Saturday night.

The senior guard who helped the Vikings to a state Class B championship finished with 91 points in the voting, conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. She got 17 of the 19 first-place votes.

Adie Wagner of Fargo South got two first-place votes and finished with 43 points in the voting. Ivy Fox of Parshall received 37 points in the voting.

U-MARY’S MORRIS WINS TRIPLE JUMP TITLE

D’Andra Morris of the University of Mary set a new school record and brought home a national championship in the triple jump at the NCAA Division II national indoor track meet in Pittsburg, Kan.

Morris posted a mark of 13 meters (42 feet, 8 inches) on her third effort of the day, breaking her own school record of 12.87 meters, which she set in winning the NSIC title two weeks ago. Her winning mark ranks 10th all-time in NCAA Division II history.

The six-time All-American fouled on her first try of the day and took the lead with a 12.6 on her second attempt. She posted her winning mark of 13 meters in the third round and hit a jump of 12.93 on her final attempt.

A runner-up in the triple jump at the 2021 indoor, Morris is the eighth U-Mary athlete to win an NCAA title and the first to do so in a field event. She placed eighth in the long jump on Friday.

Taylor Hestekin earned her fifth All-American honor in the mile. The senior from Scranton finished ninth in the finals, missing eighth place by 0.14 seconds with a time of 5:01.21.

The Marauders finished with 11 team points in the meet.

LEE EARNS ALL-AMERICAN HONORS

The University of Mary’s Andrea Lee earned All-America honors for the second straight day to close the NCAA Division II national met.

Lee is a six-time All-American, setting a program record after finishing 13th in the 1650 freestyle on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C., finishing in a time of 18:12.06.

It’s the second consecutive year Lee has earned All-American status in the 1650 after she finished 16th as a junior.

The Moorhead, Minn., native also earned All-America honors in the 500 free, finishing 14th on Friday.

U-Mary finished with seven team points, the second time in school history the Marauders have scored team points at the national meet.

