Area Sports Briefs: March 13

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
SHILOH DRAWS INDIANS IN OPENER
Four Winds-Minnewaukan, which was ranked No. 1 in the final Class B boys basketball poll, got the No. 1 seed for the upcoming state tournament.
The Indians (23-1) will take on Region 5 champion Shiloh Christian (15-9) in the 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal contest on Thursday, March 18 at the Minot State Dome.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Shiloh squared off in the regular-season finale on Feb. 20 at Shiloh, with the Indians picking up a 61-45 victory.
Region 2 champ Grafton (22-2) drew the No. 2 seed and will open the tournament against Region 8 champ Powers Lake (22-2) at noon on Thursday.
Region 3 champion Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (22-2) is the No. 3 seed against squares off with Region 6 champ Rugby (18-7) in the 2:30 p.m. contest.
Region 7 champ Dickinson Trinity (21-3) is the No. 4 seed and faces No. 5 seed Kindred (18-4), the Region 1 champs, at 9 p.m. in the final game of the tournament’s opening night.
HUBER EARNS ALL-AMERICAN HONORS
Braydon Huber earned All-American status on Friday by winning two of three matches on the opening day of the NCAA Division II wrestling tournament in St. Louis, Mo.
Huber became the 45th U-Mary wrestler to earn All-America honors.
Max Bruss fell short of earning All-America status, winning his first match before losing his next two, each by one point.
Huber opened the day with an 8-4 setback to Alex Farenchak of Gannon University, who was the No. 5 seed at 165 pounds.
He bounced back with a 13-2 major decision over Chase Morgan of West Liberty and defeated No. 6 seed Shane Gantz of Wisconsin-Parkside in his final match of the day.
Huber will be back on Saturday with his next match at noon. He can finish as high as third place on the final day of competition.
Bruss opened the tournament with a win over No. 7 seed Terrell Garraway at 174. But he dropped a 5-4 decision to No. 2 seed Trevor Turiff of Minnesota State-Mankato and a 5-4 decision to Noah Curreri of Queens College.
ACHESON REACHES 800 FINALS
Elizabeth Acheson of the University of Mary earned an automatic berth in the 800 meter finals on the opening day of the NCAA Division II national indoor track meet in Birmingham, Ala.
The sophomore from Northfield, Minn., ran a 2:11.82, posting the fifth-best time among the eight finals qualifiers and placing third in the first of two heats. Acheson entered the meet seeded second.
The Marauders’ Taylor Hestekin and Tereza Bolibruch each earned second-team All-American honors.
Hestekin posted a career-best 4:55.37 to finish 10th among 13 runners in the mile. The top nine advanced to the finals, with the junior from Scranton missing the finals cut by 1.4 seconds. Hestekin is now a four-time All-American.
Bolibruch ran the 60 meter hurdles in 8.87, finishing ninth in the prelims. The junior from Jamestown, R.I., earned All-American honors for the first time, missing the finals cut by 0.04 seconds.
On Saturday, U-Mary’s D’Andra Morris will compete in the triple jump. The Kingston, Jamaica, native is seeded fifth in the event. Acheson will run the 800 finals as well in the final day of competition.
BSC VOLLEYBALL OFF
Bismarck State College’s volleyball match scheduled for Saturday against Dakota College-Bottineau has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bottineau program.
The Mystics (10-3) travel to Williston State on Monday night.
BOBCATS LOSE 4-3 AT MINOT
Down 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, the Bismarck Bobcats successfully played catch-up Friday night in Minot.
But when Blaine Warnert scored for the Minotauros at 18:13 of the third period, there was not enough time remaining for Bismarck to catch up again. The Minotauros, who hadn't won in their previous six starts, came away 4-3 winners.
Warnert, who skated with the Bobcats two seasons back, topped off a wild closing 11 minutes. With the game knotted at 2-2, the Minotauros went ahead on a Robert Kincaid goal at 9:38. The Bobcats' Austin Schwartz responded with a power-play marker at 16:20.
Then, less than two minutes later, Warnert countered with his game-winner.
Ironically, the Bobcats came up short while outshooting Minot 16-7 in the final 20 minutes.
Thomas Bergsland scored in the first period and George Grannis found the net in the second period for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats, now 20-12-5, saw a three-game winning streak end. Minot now stands 14-15-5.
Tonight the teams return to action on Bismarck ice. Game time is 7:15 at the VFW Sports Center