Area Sports Briefs: March 13

Huber became the 45th U-Mary wrestler to earn All-America honors.

Max Bruss fell short of earning All-America status, winning his first match before losing his next two, each by one point.

Huber opened the day with an 8-4 setback to Alex Farenchak of Gannon University, who was the No. 5 seed at 165 pounds.

He bounced back with a 13-2 major decision over Chase Morgan of West Liberty and defeated No. 6 seed Shane Gantz of Wisconsin-Parkside in his final match of the day.

Huber will be back on Saturday with his next match at noon. He can finish as high as third place on the final day of competition.

Bruss opened the tournament with a win over No. 7 seed Terrell Garraway at 174. But he dropped a 5-4 decision to No. 2 seed Trevor Turiff of Minnesota State-Mankato and a 5-4 decision to Noah Curreri of Queens College.

ACHESON REACHES 800 FINALS

Elizabeth Acheson of the University of Mary earned an automatic berth in the 800 meter finals on the opening day of the NCAA Division II national indoor track meet in Birmingham, Ala.