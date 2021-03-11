Area Sports Briefs: March 12

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LARKS ADD TWO FROM SDSU

Jordan Sagedahl and Drew Beazley, from South Dakota State, will play for the Bismarck Larks this season in the Northwoods League.

Sagedahl, a true freshman at SDSU, pitches and plays the field. He hit .400 three times during his high school career. He’s played six of nine games for SDSU with four hits and six walks.

“All of my life I’ve played every position, so I’m pretty versatile,” Sagedahl said. “I feel my strengths are my ability to play multiple spots, throwing ability and a good smooth swing. I feel like I can give the Larks a good teammate with a lot of energy.”

Beazley also is a two-way player. He’s worked 4 1/3 innings for the Jackrabbits on the mound. At the plate he has two home runs in 17 games.

“I’m a two-way guy that loves to compete and I love to play the game,” Beazley said. “I’ve heard a lot of positive things about the Larks and Bismarck, so I’m just excited to play.”

The Larks open the season May 31 in Bismarck against Willmar.

PRAIRIE WEST OPENING SATURDAY