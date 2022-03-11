Area Sports Briefs: March 12

MORRIS, HESTEKIN HIGHLIGHT U-MARY T&F

D'Andra Morris, now owner of five All-American honors in her career, took eighth in the long jump to score the lone U-Mary team point on opening day of the NCAA D-II Indoor Track and Field Championship meet. Her farthest leap of the day was 5.85 meters and came on her sixth and final attempt.

Taylor Hestekin, herself a four-time All-American, finished fifth in the preliminary round of the mile run (4:48.04), breaking her own personal career-best time by more than four seconds.

Arianna Passeri earned second-team All-American honors by placing 11th in the long jump (5.79) in her first trip to nationals.

Samoya Neil, another first-timer at nationals, had a 5.70 leap in the long jump, finishing 14th behind her two teammates. Elizabeth Acheson was the final Marauder track and field performer, and she finished 14th in the 800 meter run, six spots out of a finals place, with a time of 2:11.03.

BARNHARDT SURVIVES, MOVES ON TO DAY TWO

Reece Barnhardt was the lone University of Mary wrestler to advance through to the second day of competition at the NCAA Division II wrestling championships after winning two of his three matches at 133 pounds.

Barnhardt edged out a 4-3 win over Mercyhurst University's Eric Bartos in his first match, took a 7-3 decision loss to Adams State University's Jonathan Andreatta in the quarterfinals, and earned an emphatic 14-5 major decision over Kutztown University's Collin Wickramaratna.

By advancing to the second day, Barnhardt becomes the 46th U-Mary wrestler to earn All-American honors, and the freshman can still finish as high as third.

Braydon Huber (157 pounds), Leo Mushinsky (165 pounds), and Matthew Kaylor (197 pounds) all went 1-2. Results from their matches can be found below.

LEE EARNS U-MARY POINTS IN 500 FREE

Andrea Lee continued her outing at the NCAA Division-II swimming and diving championships by competing in the 500-yard freestyle for the University of Mary.

Lee qualified for the consolation final in 16th place in the morning session with a swim of 4:58.28. Later in the day, Lee earned the Marauders their first points at the meet, improving from her 16th seed to 14th with a time of 4:58.17 and giving U-Mary three points.

The 14th-place finish earns Lee second-team All-American status, the first-ever U-Mary swimmer to earn her way onto the All-American list in back-to-back seasons. Lee joins Abbey Zajdzinski as the only U-Mary swimmers in program history to make the All-American lists twice.

U-MARY MEN'S GOLFERS FINISH 12TH

Completing the second of two tournaments in Nevada, the University of Mary's men's golf team got an improved second-day performance to finish 12th in the 18-team field at the Legacy Invitational.

Played at the Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, the Marauders shot a 316 on the second day of play to finish with a team score of 652, three places higher than the 15th they found themselves in after a day one score of 336.

Benett Persoon claimed highest scoring finish for U-Mary, tying for 37th with a card of 160. Teammate Alex Wilson finished hot on his heels in a tie for 42nd, with a score of 161.

Cody Brunner was third on the Marauders with a 163, Gavin Argent finished tied for 79th (172), and Logan Barrett rounded out U-Mary's scorers and finished in a tie for 85th (177).

MARAUDER WOMEN TAKE SEVENTH

The University of Mary's women's golf team took seventh in a seven-team field at the Legacy Invitational, shooting a 747 over the two-day event.

Emily St. Aubin claimed the highest Marauder place finish in the tournament, taking 18th place outright with a score of 173. Anna Graveline was the lone other U-Mary women's golfer to enter the top 30, finishing in a tie for 27th (180).

Asha Valliere (36th, 194) and Madison Bohn (28th, 212) closed out U-Mary's scoring lineup.

