Area Sports Briefs: March 11

CORRECTION

In Thursday's edition of the Bismarck Tribune, Robert Eaglestaff was incorrectly listed as playing high school basketball at New Town. Eaglestaff played at Fort Yates.

PWGC CLUBHOUSE OPEN SATURDAY

Prairie West Golf Course's clubhouse will be open Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Season passes will be for sale and Dynamic Golf and Fitness will be offering complimentary TPI Level 1 fitness screening and back-to-golf mobility and stretching.

U-MARY'S LEE SWIMS IN PRELIMS

University of Mary swimmer Andrea Lee took 36th in the 200-yard freestyle swim on day two of the NCAA Championships.

Swimming the event in a time of 1:52.87, Lee earned the highest finish of any Northern Sun athlete.

Lee's next event at nationals is the 500-yard freestyle swim today. Prelim swims for the event begin at 9 a.m. and the finals are at 5 p.m.

