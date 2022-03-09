Area Sports Briefs: March 10

FOUR UND PLAYERS NAMED ALL-NCHC

Four North Dakota hockey players were named to the all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference squad on Wednesday.

Forward Riese Gaber was named to the first-team all-conference squad while defenseman Jake Sanderson, goaltender Zach Driscoll were on the second team and forward Connor Ford was on the honorable mention list.

Gaber, who was named to the league all-rookie team last year, posted nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 19 appearances.

Sanderson, despite playing in only 10 league games, was named to the second team for the first time, scorin 12 points on four goals and an assist and was selected for the U.S. Olympic team.

Driscoll ranked among the league’s leaders in wins (15), save percentage (.919) and goals against average (2.17).

Ford finished second on the team with 20 points in 23 games, ranking fourth in the NCHC with 17 assists.

The four helped North Dakota win a share of the Penrose Cup, the third consecutive conference regular-season title for UND.

North Dakota, the No. 2 seed for the conference postseason tournament, hosts No. 7 Colorado College in a best-of-three quarterfinal series beginning on Friday at Engelstad Arena.

MISS BASKETBALL FINALISTS NAMED

Abby Duchscherer, who led Kindred to a state Class B girls basketball championship, is one of three finalists named for the 2022 North Dakota Miss Basketball award.

Ivy Fox of Parshall and Adie Wagner of Fargo South were also named as finalists for the award, presented by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Assocition.

Duchscherer averaged 19.5 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists per game for the Vikings.

Fox averaged 28.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Braves, who went 12-11 and reached the quarterfinals of the Region 8 tournament.

Wagner averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2 steals for the Bruins, who went 7-15.

MARAUDERS’ LEE SETS SCHOOL RECORD

Andrea Lee of the University of Mary set a school record in the 1,000 freestyle in finishing 17th in the event at the NCAA Division II national championships on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Lee finished one spot out of All-American honors, finishing in 10:17.69. Last year, the Moorhead, Minn., native placed 23rd in 10:22.72.

Lee will compete in the 200 freestyle on Thursday.

