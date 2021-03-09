 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: March 10

Area Sports Briefs: March 10

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY VOLLEYBALL HOSTS MINOT

The University of Mary hosts Minot State in a nonconference match tonight at the McDowell Activity Center.

The match starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the first 100 spectators. Admittance is free. Gates open at 5.

It's the first match for the Marauders against an NCAA opponent since November, 2019. 

The match also will be streamed live at www.goumary.com/coverage.

IOWA PLAYERS SIGNS WITH BSC

JJ Ritter of Charles City, Iowa has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.

Ritter is a two-time all-conference player. In his junior season, he hit .300 with four doubles, one triple and one home run.

Defensively, Ritter has played outfield and shortstop.

MARAUDERS FINISH GOLF OPENER

Cody Brunner tied for 36th place to lead the University of Mary men's golf team at the two-day Warrior Invitational at Stallion Mountain Golf Club in Las Vegas. Brunner's total was 164.

Alex Wilson (52nd), Zach Johnson (55th), Ben Wilson (56th) and Tyce Halter (56th) rounded out the lineup in the tournament, which concluded on Tuesday. The Marauders' total of 696 was 10th out of 10 teams. Washburn (601) edged Missouri Western by one stroke for the team win.

Kaleigh Carmichael tied for 37th place to lead the Marauder women. Carmichael's two-round total was 184. Anna Graveline (41st), Bernadette Barringer (43rd), Cassandra Johnson (44th) and Alli Hulst (46th) rounded out the lineup. U-Mary's total of 772 was eighth out of eight teams.

Meet winner Northeast shot 662.

The Marauders' next meet is the South Dakota Mines Invite April 11-13.

