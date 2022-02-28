Area Sports Briefs: March 1

WILLISTON HOCKEY COACH RESIGNS

Tyler Jundt has resigned as boys hockey coach at Williston High School.

Jundt led the Coyotes to a 12-11 record this past season, his seventh as head coach.

“Coach Jundt has been a fixture of Coyote hockey for a number of years. In his time here, he has been one of the most dedicated and respected coaches in our program. His hard work and leadership are second to none,” Williston athletic director Robert Conley said. “Coyote Hockey is respected throughout the state of North Dakota, in large part to what coach Jundt and his staff have done developing and teaching our student-athletes.”

COSTANTINI GETS WEEKLY AWARD

North Dakota freshman forward Matteo Costantini has been named the NCHC Rookie of the Week.

Costantini had a goal and an assist in the Fighting Hawks’ 2-1 win over Western Michigan on Friday. For the season the St. Catharines, Ontario native has seven goals and 12 assists.

North Dakota plays at Nebraska-Omaha on Friday and Saturday and can clinch its third straight Penrose Cup with either one win or a loss by Denver against Colorado College.

