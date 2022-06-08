 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: June 9

GOODIN RECORDS ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Pat Goodin carded a hole in one on Wednesday at Riverwood Golf Course.

Goodin aced the 108-yard hole No. 14 using a 6-hybrid.

Witnesses were Marj Mick and Kirsten Irey.

