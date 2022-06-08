Area Sports Briefs: June 9

GOODIN RECORDS ACE AT RIVERWOOD
Pat Goodin carded a hole in one on Wednesday at Riverwood Golf Course.
Goodin aced the 108-yard hole No. 14 using a 6-hybrid.
Witnesses were Marj Mick and Kirsten Irey.
Tags
- Ryan Bourassa
- Evan Sankey
- Baseball
- Sport
- Peter Brookshaw
- Pitcher
- Druw Sackett
- State College
- Will Busch
- Ticket Booth
- Wristband
- Hit
- Seed
- Beulah
- Tournament
- Langdon-edmore-munich
- Quarterfinal
- Opener
- Central Cass
- Thompson
- Softball
- Seeding
- Meet
- Golf
- Anders Alm
- Athletics
- Morris
- Hettich
- Boys
- Class
- Championship
- Paul Olson
- Marion Barber Iii
- American Football
- Dallas Cowboys
- Seth Brewer
- Bismarck Larks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!