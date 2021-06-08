Area Sports Briefs: June 9

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

FORMER UND WR GETS PRO SHOT

Former University of North Dakota wide receiver Travis Toivonen has been signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Toivonen, who had 139 catches for 1,719 yards and 13 touchdowns with UND from 2016-2019 played in the Fan Controlled League recently. He also participated in the University of Minnesota's Pro Day in April.

Toivenen, a Red Wing, Minn., native, will participate in the Seahawks' minicamp this week. He becomes the second former UND player on an NFL roster, joining fellow wide receiver Kenny Golladay of the New York Giants. Golladay played at UND from 2012-13 before transferring to Northern Illinois.

