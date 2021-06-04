Area Sports Briefs: June 5

Hurlburt, a 6-foot-10 junior, averaged 22.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game last season.

Hurlburt, who has committed to Colorado, is a two-time Class B all-state selection.

VIKINGS SIGN DB BREELAND

The Minnesota Vikings have signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Financial details were not announced.

Breeland, 29, started 32 games for the Kansas City Chiefs over the past two years, including six postseason games.

In seven seasons, Breeland has 377 tackles, 14 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.