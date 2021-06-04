 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: June 5
Area Sports Briefs: June 5

WINGS TOP BOBCATS

Bismarck rallied for a 3-1 deficit to tie it in the third, but Aberdeen scored the final two goals for a 5-3 home win in Game 1 of their best-of-five NAHL Central Division final series.

Luke Gramer made it 3-2 and Austin Schwartz tied the game 3-3 at 9:53 of the third period for Bismarck.

Still tied, Clayton Cosentino got the game-winner at 10:03. The Wings tacked on an empty-netter in the closing seconds.

Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 7:15.

KOPP FIRES ACE AT HAWKTREE

Matt Kopp made a hole-in-one at Hawktree on Wednesday.

Kopp aced the 164-yard No. 3 hole, using an 8-iron.

Witnesses were Jordan Smith, Ross Kopp and Jake Deforest.

HURLBURT WINS GATORADE AWARD

Enderlin's Joe Hurlburt has been named North Dakota Gatorade boys basketball player of the year.

Hurlburt, a 6-foot-10 junior, averaged 22.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game last season.

Hurlburt, who has committed to Colorado, is a two-time Class B all-state selection.

VIKINGS SIGN DB BREELAND

The Minnesota Vikings have signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Financial details were not announced.

Breeland, 29, started 32 games for the Kansas City Chiefs over the past two years, including six postseason games. 

In seven seasons, Breeland has 377 tackles, 14 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.

