Area Sports Briefs: June 4

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LARKS NOTCH THIRD WIN

A six-run fourth inning propelled the Bismarck Larks over Duluth 7-1 in Northwoods League baseball Thursday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Derek Shoen worked the first four innings to pick up the pitching win for the Larks, now 3-1. The loss went to Huskies starter Jonny Guzman.

Ethan Kleinheider paced the Bismarck attack with two hits, a run and two RBIs.

Ryan McDonald and Cason Tollett each rapped two hits for Duluth, now 1-3. McDonald doubled and scored a run.

The Larks go on the road today beginning a two-game series at La Crosse.

KOPP FIRES ACE AT HAWKTREE

Matt Kopp made a hole-in-one at Hawktree on Wednesday.

Kopp aced the 164-yard No. 3 hole, using an 8-iron.

Witnesses were Jordan Smith, Ross Kopp and Jake Deforest.

