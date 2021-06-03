 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: June 4
0 Comments

Area Sports Briefs: June 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LARKS NOTCH THIRD WIN

A six-run fourth inning propelled the Bismarck Larks over Duluth 7-1 in Northwoods League baseball Thursday night at Municipal Ballpark.

 Derek Shoen worked the first four innings to pick up the pitching win for the Larks, now 3-1. The loss went to Huskies starter Jonny Guzman.

 Ethan Kleinheider paced the Bismarck attack with two hits, a run and two RBIs.

 Ryan McDonald and Cason Tollett each rapped two hits for Duluth, now 1-3. McDonald doubled and scored a run. 

 The Larks go on the road today beginning a two-game series at La Crosse.

KOPP FIRES ACE AT HAWKTREE

Matt Kopp made a hole-in-one at Hawktree on Wednesday.

Kopp aced the 164-yard No. 3 hole, using an 8-iron.

Witnesses were Jordan Smith, Ross Kopp and Jake Deforest.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News