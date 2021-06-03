Area Sports Briefs: June 4

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
LARKS NOTCH THIRD WIN
A six-run fourth inning propelled the Bismarck Larks over Duluth 7-1 in Northwoods League baseball Thursday night at Municipal Ballpark.
Derek Shoen worked the first four innings to pick up the pitching win for the Larks, now 3-1. The loss went to Huskies starter Jonny Guzman.
Ethan Kleinheider paced the Bismarck attack with two hits, a run and two RBIs.
Ryan McDonald and Cason Tollett each rapped two hits for Duluth, now 1-3. McDonald doubled and scored a run.
The Larks go on the road today beginning a two-game series at La Crosse.
KOPP FIRES ACE AT HAWKTREE
Matt Kopp made a hole-in-one at Hawktree on Wednesday.
Kopp aced the 164-yard No. 3 hole, using an 8-iron.
Witnesses were Jordan Smith, Ross Kopp and Jake Deforest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.