Area Sports Briefs: June 30

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY VOLLEYBALL COACH RESIGNS

University of Mary volleyball coach Korie Tetzlaff has resigned after three seasons.

Tetzlaff went 4-24 and 1-28 in her two full seasons and 2-2 last season during an abbreviated spring campaign with the Marauders. The 2020 NCAA Division II volleyball season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this time, I am prioritizing my family, and I want to wish the absolute best of luck to the program in the coming years," Tetzlaff said in a release issued by the school.

Jeni Walsh, former Bismarck State College and Century High head volleyball coach, will serve as interim head coach. Walsh was an assistant coach for the Marauders the past season. Assistant coach Aaron DeKalb also is no longer with the program.

"With the loss of their traditional fall season due to the pandemic and constant unknowns throughout this year, Korie and her staff kept their team focused on improving on the court and excelling in the classroom," U-Mary Director of Athletics Dale Lennon said in the press release.

A search is underway for a new head coach.

DICKINSON ADDING NEW FACILITY