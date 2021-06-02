Area Sports Briefs: June 3

AREA BRIEFS
BEARSTAIL TO COACH AT ST. MARY'S
Veteran basketball coach Daryl Bearstail will coach girls basketball at St. Mary's during the coming school year.
Bearstail succeeds B.J. Etzold, who is now heads the St. Mary's boys basketball program.
A veteran of both high school and college coaching, Bearstail has 17 seasons of head coaching experience on his resume, much of it in Bismarck. He has also coached at Mandaree, White Shield and most recently was the head men's basketball coach at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town.
He led Shiloh Christian School's girls basketball program for seven years through the 2019-20 season. While at Shiloh, he led the Skyhawks to five straight regional championship games. Three of those teams qualified for the state Class B tournament and the 2016 team won the state title. Shiloh placed second in 2014.
Bearstail was the head women's basketball coach at United Tribes for four seasons before moving to Shiloh.
A graduate of the University of Mary, Bearstail holds a bachelor of science degree and a masters degree in management.
NARBUVOLL GETS TOP NCAA HONOR
Ida Narbuvoll from the University of Mary has been named the NCAA Division II Women's Track Athlete of the Year by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Narbuvoll is the first U-Mary athlete to earn the award in track and third overall, joining Jennifer Agnew (2013) and Alexis Zeis (2015), both of whom won the award for cross country.
Narbuvoll, a senior from Norway, won two D-II national titles at the outdoor championships last weekend in Allendale, Mich., including setting a new record in the 5,000-meter run. Her time of 15:37.50 broke a record which had stood for 36 years, shattering the mark by more than 20 seconds. Narbuvoll also won the 10K at Grand Valley State's stadium, following a performance at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet which saw her capture a triple - 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 -- leading the Marauders to the team title.
“It is such an honor for Ida to receive this award and I cannot think of a more deserving person to receive this recognition,” said Marauders' head coach Dennis Newell. “Every head coach in NCAA Division II votes on this award. The respect Ida has earned for her efforts this season makes this honor very special.”
Narbuvoll finished her career as a nine-time All-American combined between track and cross country.
LARKS WIN IN 10 INNINGS
Khalid Collymore's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Bismarck a 3-2 Northwoods League baseball win over Duluth on Wednesday.
Ryan McDonald supplied the Duluth offense with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. The Larks scored once in the first inning and once in the fifth.
The victory went to Carter Rost, the sixth Larks pitcher, who worked one inning in relief. Eli Sundquist, Duluth's fifth and final pitcher, took the loss.
Bismarck, 2-1, and Duluth, 1-2, square off again tonight at Municipal Ballpark. Game time is 6:35.