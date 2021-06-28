 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: June 29
Area Sports Briefs: June 29

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BPS APPROVES GIRLS WRESTLING TEAM

The Bismarck Public School board voted unanimously on Monday to approve a girls wrestling program beginning in the upcoming school year.

The program would include a team for each of the three feeder schools.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association voted in March to sanction high school wrestling, becoming the 30th state to do so.

LARKS BEAT BUCKS

WATERLOO, Iowa – Brant Schaffitzel went 4-for-4 at the plate, scored two runs and drove in two more as the Bismarck Larks defeated the Waterloo Bucks 11-7 on Monday night in Northwoods League baseball.

Drew Beazley went 2-for-3, including a two-run homer, his second of the season. He also doubled, scored three runs and drove in two. Jaxon Rosencranz had two hits, including a triple, and finished with three RBIs.

Ben Teel also had a pair of hits, one a double, and scored two runs as Bismarck piled up 14 hits in the contest.

The Larks led 5-0 after 4 1/2 innings, but the Bucks used a six-run bottom of the fifth to take the lead.

Bismarck answered with four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Seth Brewer started with four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Four Larks relievers combined to limit Waterloo to one run on five hits over the final 4 1/3 innings.

Zach Reeder (1-1) picked up the win for Bismarck.

The two teams square off again at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

