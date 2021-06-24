 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: June 25
0 Comments

Area Sports Briefs: June 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

CEREMONY SET

A bell ringing ceremony for the state champion Mandan High School girls tennis team will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Mandan High School gym.

HOWE MAKES ACE

Scott Howe made a hole-in-one at Pebble Creek Golf Course on Thursday.

Howe aced the 132-yard No. 2 hole, using a 9-iron.

Jan Johnson was on hand to witness the ace.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News