Area Sports Briefs: June 20

LARKS DEFEAT EXPRESS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Brian Baker and Carter Rost combined on a three-hitter as the Bismarck Larks defeated the Eau Claire Express 4-1 on Saturday night in Northwoods League baseball.
Baker (2-0) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking none and striking out eight to get the win, lowering his ERA to 3.18 on the season. Rost pitched the final two frames, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two.
Jaxon Rosencranz gave the Larks an early lead with an RBI single scoring Brant Schaffitzel in the top of the first.
Kamron Willman added an RBI single in the fifth.
Spencer Sarranger launched a solo homer in the eighth, his fourth of the season. Drew Beazley added an RBI triple for a 4-0 lead.
Beazley had three hits for the Larks. Schaffitzel, Willman and Jarrett Bickel each had two.
The two teams wrap up their weekend series on Sunday afternoon.
HARM HONORED BY ABCA
North Dakota State University pitcher has been selected a third-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches' Association.
Harm, a senior left-hander from Mandan, was chosen as a relief pitcher. He is the first NDSU player to earn All-American status in the school's NCAA Division I era and the fifth overall in school history. Harm is the first All-American Bison pitcher.
This spring Harm appeared in 22 games and tied the school record for saves with 12, averaging a 15.08 strikeouts per nine innings. He struck out 62 batters and walked 15 in 37 inning while posting a 1.70 ERA.
Over the final month of the season, Harm appeared in eight games, surrendering just two hits in 12 shutout innings.
He ranks second in NDSU baseball history with 15 career saves and owns the all-time best strikeout ratio, 10.58 per nine innings. He appeared in 70 games for the Bison, the third-most in school history. His 190 strikeouts rank sixth.
Previously, Harm was named to the All-Summit League first team and was also selected for the league's all-tournament team.