Area Sports Briefs: June 20

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
U-MARY VOLLEYBALL COACH RESIGNS
University of Mary volleyball coach Korie Tetzlaff has resigned after three seasons.
Tetzlaff went 4-24 and 1-28 in her two full seasons and 2-2 last season during an abbreviated spring campaign with the Marauders. The 2020 NCAA Division II volleyball season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"At this time, I am prioritizing my family, and I want to wish the absolute best of luck to the program in the coming years," Tetzlaff said in a release issued by the school.
Jeni Walsh, former Bismarck State College and Century High head volleyball coach, will serve as interim head coach. Walsh was an assistant coach for the Marauders the past season. Assistant coach Aaron DeKalb also is no longer with the program.
"With the loss of their traditional fall season due to the pandemic and constant unknowns throughout this year, Korie and her staff kept their team focused on improving on the court and excelling in the classroom," U-Mary Director of Athletics Dale Lennon said in the press release.
A search is underway for a new head coach.
DICKINSON ADDING NEW FACILITY
Dickinson State announced a new $7 million all-weather facility for soccer and softball on Tuesday.
The Sanford Sports Complex will be located at the corner of State Avenue and Fairway Drive. Groundbreaking is slated to begin in the spring of 2022.
The new complex, which will feature five soccer fields, four softball fields, a concession stand and parking area, is a partnership between Dickinson State, Dickinson Public Schools and Dickinson Parks & Recreation.
Dickinson State, Dickinson High School and youth soccer and softball teams will all use the facility for games and practice.
URLAUB HONORED
West Fargo Sheyenne's Alex Urlaub has been named the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in North Dakota.
Urlaub, a 6-1, 185-pound shortstop, hit .394 with 32 runs scored and 31 RBI in helping the Mustangs (26-7) to the state Class A baseball championship.
Urlaub, the top-ranked draft prospect in the state according to Perfect Game, plans to attend Neosho County Community College in Kansas and play baseball.
WARD SIGNS WITH GERMAN TEAM
Former North Dakota State standout Tyson Ward has signed with the Telekom Baskets Bonn in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top pro league in Germany.
Last season, Ward averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals for s.Oliver Wurzburg, also in the BBL.