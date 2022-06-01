Area Sports Briefs: June 2

BREWER, LARKS WIN OPENER

Seth Brewer allowed one hit on three hits over five innings as the Bismarck Larks won their Northwoods League season opener 2-1 over Rochester on Wednesday at Municipal Ballpark.

Brewer struck out nine in picking up the win.

Three relievers combined with Brewer to limit the Honkers to one run on four hits, walking three and striking out 15 Honkers.

Joseph Kalafut had two hits and the Larks scored twice in the top of the fifth inning.

The teams square off again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

BEULAH’S HETTICH WINS CLASS B GOLF

Champ Hettich of Beulah won the North Dakota Class B boys golf championship.

Hettich carded a second-round 76 on Wednesday at Oxbow Country Club to finish with a two-day total of 147, five strokes better than runner-up Paul Olson of Kindred, who finished with a 152.

Bowman County’s Karsen Kulseth tied for ninth with a two-round total of 165.

Kindred ran away with the team title, finishing with a 645 team score, 43 shots better than runner-up Fargo Oak Grove.

Beulah was fourth with a 701.

BARBER III DIES AT 38

Marion Barber III, a former University of Minnesota and NFL running back, was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday.

Barber, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears during his NFL career, was 38. His birthday is June 10.

Police were responding to a welfare check at Barber’s apartment. The cause of death is unknown.

Barber was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007, leading the Cowboys with 975 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

