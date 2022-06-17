Area Sports Briefs: June 18

THREE LOCAL COACHES HONORED

Bismarck High wrestling coach Jeff Schumacher and Century baseball coach Kent Schweigert are finalists from North Dakota for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Former Century softball coach Kevin Ziegler also is a finalists.

The NHSACA finalists will be honored at the national convention in Altoona, Iowa, on June 22.

Each category has eight finalists from around the country.

Other coaches from North Dakota nominated are: Gregg Grinsteiner (Dickinson Trinity, boys basketball), Mike Forsberg (Fargo Oak Grove, girls basketball), Kirk Zink (Hillsboro-Central Valley, girls cross country), Larry Sandy (Velva, football), Matt Pfau (Minot soccer), Grant Paranica (Grand Forks, special sports), Chad Andderson (West Fargo Sheyenne, tennis), Tracey Heisler (Grand Forks Red River, track and field) and Jay Schobinger (Dickinson, volleyball).

Paul Lean of Fargo Davies and Tim White from Griggs County Central are finalists for the assistant coach of the year.

BUCKS LOSE NINTH STRAIGHT

E.J. Hilliard Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more as Quad City defeated Bismarck 46-36 on Friday night in Moline, Ill.

The Bucks suffered their ninth consecutive setback, but not before rallying from a big early deficit to take the lead in the second half.

Hilliard had two TD passes and a rushing score to help Quad City (7-6) take a 26-6 lead in the first half.

Bismarck scored 23 consecutive points, taking a 29-26 lead. Giovanni Sanders connected with Rob Brown on a pair of touchdown passes, the Bucks’ defense recorded a safety and Sanders ran for another score to give Bismarck (3-11) the lead.

But Hilliard threw another touchdown pass and ran for two scores in the final 80 seconds, including the go-ahead TD with 1:20 remaining, to give the Steamwheelers a victory.

MISSOURI ST. RESCINDS WEAH OFFER

Missouri State has rescinded its scholarship offer to former University of North Dakota All-American running back Otis Weah.

The Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader said the offer was pulled after allegations of sexual assault on UND’s campus.

Weah, a Moorhead, Minn., graduate, entered the NCAA transfer portal following last season.

He led UND in rushing (720 yards), touchdowns (nine) and yards per game (104.5) in helping North Dakota reach the NCAA FCS quarterfinals in the spring 2021 season.

DISSETTE COMMITS TO NDSU

Minot High all-state basketball player Darik Dissette has committed to North Dakota State.

Dissette, a 6-3 forward, averaged 22 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 assists as a junior last season, helping Minot to its first state championship since 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.