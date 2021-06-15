Area Sports Briefs: June 16

Feldman has been the Bobcats' public address announcer the past three seasons and will continue in that role next season. Previously, Feldman had worked as a sales rep at Indigo Signs and a reporter/photographer at KX News.

"I am really pleased to have Brad on the team” said Bobcats owner Thom Brigl. "He brings a lot of experience in building relationships and fulfilling customer and now sponsor’s interests.

"He has a great passion for hockey and other than the Dallas Stars, the Bobcats in-particular.”

Next season will be the Bobcats' 25 in the North American Hockey League. Bismarck is the second-oldest franchise in the NAHL and Brigl is the longest serving owner.

EXPRESS TOP LARKS

Eau Claire scored six runs in the top of the third inning in its 11-6 Northwoods League win over the Larks Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Connor Burns went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for the Express, who earned a split of the two-game series in front of 1,615 fans on a 94-degree night.

Kamron Hillman went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for the Larks. Jaxon Rosencranz slugged a three-run home run in the bottom of the third.

Off today, the Larks (9-7) start a four-game weekend series in Eau Claire on Thursday.

