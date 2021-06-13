 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: June 14
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

HUSEBY MAKES ACE

Jack Huseby made a hole-in-one at Riverwood Golf Course on Sunday.

Using a 7-iron, Huseby aced the 144-yard seventh hole.

Witnesses were Lynn Pritchard, Kevin Coughlin and Mark Ohlhauser.

