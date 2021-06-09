Area Sports Briefs: June 10

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE
Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday, most local and national sporting events were not complete at press time.
Scores, stats and results from Wednesday can be found at bismarcktribune.com.
STATE TRACK NOW THREE DAYS LONG
The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved changes to a pair of state tournaments at its June meeting in Valley City.
The Class A and Class B combined state track meet, held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, will become a three-day event beginning in 2022, running from Thursday through Saturday.
The meet had been held over two days previously.
The state cross country meet will be a two-day event beginning this fall.
The 2021 state cross country meet, which is set for Oct. 22-23 in Jamestown, will feature Class B boys and girls races on Friday, Oct. 22 and the Class A boys and girls races on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The board’s realignment committee also approved a change to four regions for Class B softball beginning in 2022, with two teams from each region advancing to the state tournament. The state tournament will be seeded following the same process and the volleyball, wrestling and basketball tournament.
The 2022 Class B boys golf tournament was moved and will now be held on May 31-June 1, 2022 at the Oxbow Country Club.
FEENEY EARNS ALL-AMERICAN AWARD
Cade Feeney has been named to the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American Team.
Feeney, a right-handed pitcher, went 8-1 for North Dakota State, setting a new record for wins by a freshmen and tying the second-most for overall wins in a season.
In 69 2/3 innings, the 2020 Century High grad posted an earned run average of 3.23. He allowed 64 hits and struck out 56.
Feeney was one of only three true freshmen pitchers in the country to tally eight wins or more this season.
Feeney is the third freshman All-American for the Bison, joining Max Loven (2019) and Justin Kline (2009).
BSC HOF CEREMONY FRIDAY
Bismarck State College will induct four basketball players into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
Wes Spotted Bear, Steve Stacy, Albert Hairston Jr. and Masai Ujuri will be inducted on Friday at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan following the President’s Cup Golf Tournament. The ceremony will begin around 2:30 p.m.
Spotted Bear led the Mystics to the national tournament in 2006-07, averaging 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds as BSC topped the nation in scoring (102.1 ppg). Later, he was named head coach at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency, Mont.
Stacy, a St. Mary's High School grad, averaged 24.9 points and 8.9 rebounds during the 1981-82 season before enjoying a successful playing career at North Dakota State. He works as an executive at an energy company in Denver.
Hairston averaged 22.8 points in his sophomore season at BJC in 1981-82 before transferring to NDSU where he played two seasons for the Bison. He retired from the State of Indiana where he was a reentry consultant in corrections.
Ujiri averaged 16.2 points and 5 rebounds in helping the Mystics to a 23-8 record during the 1994-95 season. He went on to play at MSU-Billings before six seasons overseas in Belgium, Germany, England, Greece and Finland. Ujiri is the President of Basketball Operations for the Toronto Raptors and was the architect of the 2019 team which won the NBA title.