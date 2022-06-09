 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: June 10

WILLIAMS TO BE HONORED BY NSIC

Don Williams has been named the NSIC’s Volunteer of the Year and will be honored at the NSIC Hall of Fame Banquet on Tuesday, July 12 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead, Minn.

Williams, a Maddock, N.D., native and former men’s basketball coach at St. Cloud State, was the first chairperson of the Marauders Armada fundraising initiative in 2018. Don and his wife Kay were once named Marauders’ “Fans of the Year.”

Justin Williams, son of Don and Kay, played football for the Marauders from 1994-98.

Williams is the third representative of the University of Mary to win the award, joining Roger Haug (2008-09) and Neal Kalberer (2011-12).

WSC'S NEARY STEPS DOWN AS COACH

Shawn Neary has stepped down as men’s basketball coach at Williston State College.

Neary had been head coach of the Tetons the past two seasons, posting records of 12-11 and 8-23.

“We want to thank Shawn for his service to Williston State College Teton Athletics. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in future endeavors,” said WSC athletic director Jayden Olson.

