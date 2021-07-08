Area Sports Briefs: July 9

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

REPNOW WINS $20K AT LARKS GAME

Ryan Repnow of Bismarck won $20,000 at the Bismarck Larks game on July 3 when Jaxon Rosencranz stole home.

The Larks and Knutson Realty teamed for a promotion where fans that attended an open house during the Parade of Homes to earn free Larks tickets would have the possibility of winning on the night they attended a game at Municipal Ballpark.

The $20,000 can be applied to new home or a plot of land in Elk Ridge, Whispering Ridge at Hawktree, The Ridge at Hawktree or Whispering Bay.

Another chance to win will be available by attending the Larks Park Party at Elk Ridge Park July 11 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will feature ice cream, inflatables, booths, puppies and other animals to play with.

TETZLAFF HIRED AT IOWA JUCO

Former University of Mary volleyball coach Korie Tetzlaff has been hired as an assistant coach at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Tetzlaff resigned as Marauders’ head coach last week.

In two full seasons, plus an abbreviated spring season in 2021, Tetzlaff had a record of 7-54 with the Marauders.