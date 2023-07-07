LOGGERS SCORE NINE IN SEVENTH, BEAT LARKS 14-10

Aidan Sweatt’s grand slam capped a nine-run top of the seventh as the La Crosse Loggers rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat the Bismarck Larks 14-10 on Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Sweatt and Danny Neri homered for La Crosse, which improved to 4-0 in the Northwoods League second half.

Mic Paul had two hits and scored three runs for La Crosse. Ben Ziegler-Namoa, Neri and Gable Mitchell each had two hits for the Loggers.

The Larks erased an early 1-0 deficit, scoring four times in the third. Nick Oakley and Jack Herring had run-scoring singles and Jake Simons drove in two runs with a double.

Danny Neri hit a solo homer with one out in the fourth, giving the Loggers their first hit of the game and pulling La Crosse to within two runs. Justin DeCriscio added an RBI double to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Oakley drove in a pair of runs with a triple in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-3. Simons’ two-out single made it 7-3.

Michael Dixon II hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to plate La Crosse’s fourth run of the game.

Gabe Mitchell led off the sixth with a double and scored on a DeCriscio ground out in the sixth, pulling La Crosse within 7-5.

Brock Kleszcz had a bases-loaded walk, Luc Stuka and Luke Boykin added RBI singles, giving Bismarck a 10-5 lead after six.

La Crosse came back with a Dixon II RBI single, a Neri run-scoring single

Oakley went 2-for-6 with two runs and three RBIs and Simons was 2-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs for the Larks (2-2 second half).

SANDOVAL NAMED UND ASSISTANT COACH

Estevan Sandoval has been promoted to assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of North Dakota.

Sandoval has spent the past two seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations with the program.

Before coming to UND, Sandoval was part of the coaching staff at Western Texas College and Gillette College (Wyo.) for one year each. He also spent six years with the New Mexico program, both as a student manager and graduate assistant.