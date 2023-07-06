REINERT CARDS ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Ernie Reinert recorded a hole in one on Wednesday afternoon at Riverwood Golf Course.

Reinert aced the 148-yard, par-3 hole No. 7 using a 6-wood.

Witnesses were John Hager, Ken Wieland and Bruce Evanson.

SORENSON MAKES ACE IN BRAINERD

Cody Sorenson of Bismarck recorded a hole in one on June 24 at Madden’s on Gull Lake in Brainerd, Minn.

He aced the 145-yard Pine Beach West course Hole No. 11 using an 8-iron.

CHRISTEN, JAYAPATHY EARN HOF HONORS

John Christen and Reman Jayapathy will be inducted into the North Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 15 in Minot

Christen has been a teaching pro in Sioux City, Iowa, played USTA events in the Twin Cities and continues playing as a member of Courts Plus in Fargo. He competed in high school state tennis tournaments for Minot Ryan and won a state singles title in 1981. In 1982 he was a finalist for the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association high school male athlete of the year award.

Playing at the University of North Dakota, he was the North Central Conference No. 3 singles champ in 1983 and 1984, the No. 1 doubles champ in 1986 and the No. 1 singles third-place finisher. He also was a standout wrestler in high school and college and was a finalist for NDAPSSA College Men’s Athlete of the Year in 1986.

He has been inducted into the North Dakota Wrestling Hall of Fame and the UND Athletics Hall of Fame and currently lives in Fargo.

Jayapathy was the North Dakota state singles champion in 1979 and a two-time All-American in college at Gustavus Adolphus. He helped his team to four top-five finishes at the NCAA Division III national tournament, including a title in 1982. Along with partner Riley Horan, he compiled a 20-13 record and reached the national doubles final before falling to the top-seeded team from UC-San Diego.

He went 72-33 in singles and 67-25 in doubles in college, winning three MIAC singles title and one MIAC doubles title.

Jayapathy played professionally from 1985-87 and was world ranked in the ATP.

He is a teaching pro and active member of the USTA Northern Section, has been a member of the USPTA since 1996 and in 2009 was ranked No. 5 in his age group, winning national indoor 45 and over doubles titles in 2009 and 2013. He has been director of tennis at Bearpath Golf and Country Club in Eden Prairie, Minn., and was inducted into the Gustavus Adolphus College Hall of Fame.