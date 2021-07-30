Area Sports Briefs: July 31

LARKS WIN AT ROCHESTER
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three runs early, three runs late.
It added up to a win for the Bismarck Larks on Friday night.
The Larks used two three-run innings to post a 6-5 Northwoods League win over the Rochester Honkers, earning a split in their two-game road series.
Jordan Sagedahl hit a three-run homer in the top of the second for the Larks, his second of the season.
The Honkers got two runs back in the bottom of the second and tied it with a run in the sixth.
Otto Grimm led off the bottom of the eighth with a pinch-hit solo homer, the fifth of the year for the Minnesota sophomore, to give Rochester the lead at 4-3.
The Larks loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth, and Ben Teel’s two-out walk brought home the game-tying run. Spencer Sarringar’s base hit up the middle brought home two runs and the Larks led 6-4.
The Honkers got a run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by Cole Fontenelle but Bret Barnett worked out of a bases-loaded jam to pick up his second save.
Brant Schaffitzel had two hits and Sarringer had four for the Larks.
Kevin Wiseman (1-0), the third pitcher of the night for Bismarck, picked up the win.
The Larks open a two-game series at Waterloo on Saturday.
UMARY TABS NEW HOF CLASS
The 2021 University of Mary Hall of Fame class will include a national wrestling champion, three All-Americans, the Marauders’ first baseball all-region selection and the 2003 NAIA Final Four softball team.
The 2003 softball squad, Laurie Fox Batchelor, Mike Feldman, Joe Koch, David St. Clair and Monte Trusty will be inducted during homecoming week on campus on Oct. 8.
The 2003 Marauders went 5-2 at the NAIA World Series and reached the Final Four, the program’s best finish at a national championship. Coach Brad Walsh’s team finished 38-16, winning the DAC-10 title with a 19-3 record and winning the region title at home. Danelle Murphy was the NAIA Region III pitcher of the year and the DAC-10 MVP and Nicole Seaver was the regional player of the year.
Fox Batchelor was a three-time NAIA All-American in cross country. She was the NDCAC Most Valuable Performer in 1997 and the Most Valuable Graduating Senior in 1999. She won the NDCAC and regional cross country champ in 1995.
Feldman, an outfielder and pitcher from Bismarck, was named to the NSIC first-team in 2008, the first Marauders baseball player to accomplish that feat. He was a second-team all-region winner, one of only two U-Mary players to receive that honor in the Division II era. He ranks second all-time on the school’s hits and doubles lists, third in homers and RBIs, fourth in runs scored and fifth in batting average.
Koch is one of the school’s most-decorated track athletes, a six-time All-American and 11-time NDCAC champion. He earned all-conference honors 30 times, was the NDCAC Most Valuable Athlete seven times and also coached for the Marauders after his college career.
St. Clair is the U-Mary football all-time single-season and career sack leader. A second-team NAIA All-American in 1999, he was twice an all-NDCAC defensive lineman, set the school record with 20 sacks in 1999 and finished with 30 in his career while leading the Marauders to two NDCAC titles and NAIA playoff appearances in both his seasons at U-Mary.
Trusty won the 1992 NAIA national championship, the first U-Mary wrestler to win a national title, leading the team to a fourth-place finish at the national tournament. A NDCAC champ in 1991 and 1992, he earned All-American honors in 1991 after finishing third nationally. He is the son of Marauders Hall of Fame wrestling coach Milo Trusty.
UND’S ENGEL HEADING TO UMASS
Christine Engel, the head men’s and women’s track and cross country coach at the University of North Dakota the past two seasons, is the new head women’s track and cross country coach at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
The New Jersey native recruited and trained Patrick Kiplemboi to an individual title at the Summit League Cross Country Championships, making him North Dakota’s first individual cross country conference champion since 1969.
She also helped Nick Oak and Conny Wohlfahrt earn men’s and women’s Newcomer of the Year honors at the 2020 Summit League cross country meet, in which the North Dakota men earned their highest team conference meet finish in the Division I era and the women’s team matched its best Division I finish.
In track, UND set 20 individual and four school relay records in Engel’s two seasons.
AMENDT NAMED UND GOLF COACH
Travis Amendt has been named the new head women’s golf coach at the University of North Dakota.
Amendt has more than 10 years of coaching and teaching experience as well as a professional golfing background. He comes to UND after one year at Mount Saint Mary’s (Md.) and three years at Montana State followed by a stint at Pebble Beach Golf Course.
At Mount Saint Mary’s, Amendt served as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs, helping both Mountaineers programs produce a top-15 finisher in the Northeast Conference Championships. He most recently was a Course Onboarding Associated at Pebble Beach, the host course of seven major championships.
At Montana State, he served as an assistant coach for three years, which included the program’s first individual tournament victory in five years in 2017-18 and the Bobcats’ best finish at the Big Sky championships since 2015, when they placed sixth in 2019.
Before beginning his coaching career, he was assistant golf professional/director of instruction at Oak Valley Golf Club in Beaumont, Calif. He also served in similar capacities at courses in Phoenix and Las Vegas and spent time as a professional golfer on various mini-tours, including the Golden State Tour, Pepsi Tour, SCPGA and Open events in Arizona and California.