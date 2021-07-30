Area Sports Briefs: July 31

LARKS WIN AT ROCHESTER

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three runs early, three runs late.

It added up to a win for the Bismarck Larks on Friday night.

The Larks used two three-run innings to post a 6-5 Northwoods League win over the Rochester Honkers, earning a split in their two-game road series.

Jordan Sagedahl hit a three-run homer in the top of the second for the Larks, his second of the season.

The Honkers got two runs back in the bottom of the second and tied it with a run in the sixth.

Otto Grimm led off the bottom of the eighth with a pinch-hit solo homer, the fifth of the year for the Minnesota sophomore, to give Rochester the lead at 4-3.

The Larks loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth, and Ben Teel’s two-out walk brought home the game-tying run. Spencer Sarringar’s base hit up the middle brought home two runs and the Larks led 6-4.

The Honkers got a run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by Cole Fontenelle but Bret Barnett worked out of a bases-loaded jam to pick up his second save.

Brant Schaffitzel had two hits and Sarringer had four for the Larks.