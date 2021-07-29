Area Sports Briefs: July 30

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
REICHENBERGER WINS NATIONAL HONOR
Scott Reichenberger of Bismarck High School has been named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association girls cross country coach of the year.
Reichenberger was honored at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association convention in Lincoln, Neb., on Thursday.
There will be more on this story in Saturday's edition of the Tribune.
LARKS LOSE 6-1 AT ROCHESTER
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Honkers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie en route to a 6-1 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Larks on Wednesday night.
Jack Colette’s RBI single gave the Honkers the lead. Andrew McKenna followed with a run-scoring single and later in the inning Mike Bolton Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run and Cole Fintenelle drove in two runs with a single.
Benjamin Rosengard went 2-for-3 with a double, scored a run and drove in one for the Honkers.
Ben Grable (1-0), the third of four Rochester pitchers, picked up the win with three scoreless, hitless innings in relief. Grable walked two and struck out five.
Brant Schaffitzel went 1-for-2 and scored a run and Spencer Sarringar was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Larks.
STAEHR SINKS ACE
Richard Staehr made a hole-in-one on Thursday at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan.
Staehr aced the 147-yard fourth hole, using a 7-iron.
Witnesses were Mike Misslin, Terry Fugere, and Tom Price.
RUBIO DEALT TO CAVS
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Cleveland is sending small forward Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 to the Timberwolves for the 30-year-old Rubio, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NBA has to approve the trade.
The deal is happening as Rubio is in Tokyo playing on Spain's Olympic team.
Rubio is entering the final season of the $51 million, three-year contract he signed with Phoenix. He was acquired by the Timberwolves on draft day 2020 to give the team some more backcourt experience and depth, but his return to Minnesota to rejoin the team that drafted him as a teenager from Spain in 2009 at No. 5 overall was a bit of a bumpy ride.