Area Sports Briefs: July 3

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BSC ADDS TWO

Calder Eagleton and Nash Crowell from the Okotoks Dawgs Academy in Alberta, Canada have signed national letters of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play baseball for the Mystics.

Eagleton profiles at first base and Crowell at third.

Eagleton, from Alberta, brings a balanced approach to the plate, while Nash, from Nova Scotia, provides power, BSC head coach Michael Keeran said.

"Both players can make an immediate impact," Keeran said.

WILD INK EK

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Joel Eriksson Ek to a $42 million, eight-year contract Friday that carries an an annual salary cap hit of $5.25 million.

Eriksson Ek had a career-high 30 points on 19 goals and 11 assists in 56 games last season. The 24-year-old Swede led the Wild in faceoff wins and was fourth in voting for the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward.

He has 43 goals and 45 assists and 158 blocked shots in 266 career regular-season games with Minnesota. The Wild picked him 20th in the 2015 draft.

