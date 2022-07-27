 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: July 28

  • 0

U-MARY HOSTING 5K RUN/WALK 

The University of Mary’s “I Made The Hill” 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 27.

Being held for the first time in two decades, the course starts at Prairie Rose Elementary School and finishes at the University of Mary.

Cost is $25 in advance or $35 the day of for adults and $15 and $25 for youth. Every participant receives a T-shirt. Medals awarded to the top three male and females in all four divisions – Masters, Adult, High School, Youth.

For more information or to register go to umary.edu/MAevents.

MINOT STATE UNVEILS HOF CLASS

Jen Dixon (softball, volleyball), Whitney (Stanley) Aberle (golf), Travis Hanson (track) and the 1986 gymnastics team will be inducted into the Minot State Athletics Hall of Fame.

People are also reading…

The ceremony will be held Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. at Clarion Hotel as part of homecoming weekend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News