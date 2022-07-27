Area Sports Briefs: July 28

U-MARY HOSTING 5K RUN/WALK

The University of Mary’s “I Made The Hill” 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 27.

Being held for the first time in two decades, the course starts at Prairie Rose Elementary School and finishes at the University of Mary.

Cost is $25 in advance or $35 the day of for adults and $15 and $25 for youth. Every participant receives a T-shirt. Medals awarded to the top three male and females in all four divisions – Masters, Adult, High School, Youth.

For more information or to register go to umary.edu/MAevents.

MINOT STATE UNVEILS HOF CLASS

Jen Dixon (softball, volleyball), Whitney (Stanley) Aberle (golf), Travis Hanson (track) and the 1986 gymnastics team will be inducted into the Minot State Athletics Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be held Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. at Clarion Hotel as part of homecoming weekend.