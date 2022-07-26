Area Sports Briefs: July 27

BISON TO PLAY CHAMPION KANSAS

The North Dakota State men's basketball team play its second game of the season against defending champion Kansas at Phog Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 10.

NDSU's season opener is Nov. 7 at Arkansas. The Razorbacks have advanced to the Elite 8 each of the past two seasons.

The Bison will also play in the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thanksgiving weekend.

NDSU HOSTING SUMMIT TOURNEYS

North Dakota State is hosting the Summit League baseball and track and field championships next spring.

The conference track meet will be held May 11-13 at Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex.

The baseball tournament is May 24-27 at Newman Outdoor Field.

It's the first time either event has been held in Fargo.

UND HOSTING SUMMIT XC MEET

The University of North Dakota is hosting the Summit League Cross Country Championships in Grand Forks on Oct. 29.

The 5K and 6K races will be held at Ray Richards Golf Course.

IFL ADDING TEAM IN TULSA FOR '23

The Indoor Football League is adding a team in Tulsa, Okla., for the 2023 season.

Tulsa will become the IFL’s 15th team, spread across 13 states.

Tulsa is hosting a naming contest for its team. Submissions can be sent to tulsaindoorfootball.com.

MINOT ST. BASEBALL COACH LEAVES

Minot State baseball coach Scott Eul has been hired for the same job at University of Missouri-St. Louis, an NCAA Division II school.

Eul, who played college baseball and UND and is originally from Rosemount, Minn., posted a 159-102 record with the Beavers in six seasons, including an NSIC championship in 2018.

UMSL competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

MSU HIRES OLYMPIAN TO COACH TRACK

Minot State has hired former Olympic hurdler from Barbados Greggmar Swift as its new track and field coach.

Swift competed in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2012 London Olympics. He also ran in the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.

Swift had been an assistant coach the last three-plus years at Merritt College in Oakland, Calif. He also served as an assistant coach at Indiana State previously, his alma mater, where he was a five-time All-American.