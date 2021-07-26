Area Sports Briefs: July 27

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

ULRICH INDUCTED INTO LARKS' HOF

Wyatt Ulrich became the first Bismarck Larks player inducted into the Northwoods League team's Hall of Fame on Monday.

Ulrich, who currently plays for the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, played parts of four seasons for the Larks, the first in the summer of 2017.

Ulrich is the career leader for the Larks in several statistical categories including runs, hits, RBI, and walks. He has the Northwoods League record for runs.

Ulrich played three seasons at NCAA Division II St. John's (Minn.) before playing at D-I Richmond this past season.

VIKES CUT TWYMAN, INK WESTBROOK

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who has been recovering from four gunshot wounds, likely won't play in the first half of the season.