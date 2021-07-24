Area Sports Briefs: July 25

UND FRESHMAN TAKEN IN THIRD ROUND OF NHL DRAFT

Brent Johnson, a University of North Dakota incoming freshman, was selected in the third round of the NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Johnson, a defenseman from Frisco, Texas, earned all-USHL second-team honors last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede. He put up 32 points in 47 games, leading all Stampede blue-liners in points, goals (11) and assists (21). He broke the team rookie goal-scoring record for a defenseman. Prior to joining Sioux Falls, Johnson scored 34 points in 47 games with Little Caesars 16U AAA in 2019-20.

Johnson will become the first Texas native to play hockey at North Dakota.

UND has had at least one player selected in each NHL draft since 1999.

In the fourth round, UND commit Jackson Blake was taken with the No. 109 overall selection by the Carolina Hurricanes. Blake will play one more season with the Chicago Steel before going to North Dakota.

In the sixth round, the Minnesota Wild selected UND commit Nate Benoit. The defenseman, who will play juniors before going to Grand Forks, is the first North Dakota player drafted by the Wild in franchise history.

