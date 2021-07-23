Area Sports Briefs: July 24

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BABE RUTH TOURNEY HERE NEXT WEEK

The Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old Midwest Plains Regional will be played in Bismarck July 28-Aug. 1.

Games will be played at Municipal Ballpark and Haaland Field. The tournament includes eight teams, three from North Dakota, including host Bismarck, and one each from Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

Tickets cost $60 for family pass, $35 for individual and $15 for youth. Daily costs are $10 for adults, $5 ages 3-17, 2-and-under are free.

Games begin at 1:30 July 28, 9 a.m. July 29-31 and 10 a.m. Aug. 1.

NDSU BASEBALL ADDS TWO ASSISTANTS

Brandon Hunt and Tanner Neale have been hired as assistant baseball coaches at North Dakota State.

Hunt, from Rapid City, S.D., had been a volunteer assistant at the University of Minnesota. He was head coach at Upper Iowa of the Northern Sun from 2017-18.

Neale, from Watertown, S.D., was a volunteer assistant for the Bison in 2020. Before that he was an assistant coach at D-III Luther College and Upper Iowa.

