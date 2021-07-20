Area Sports Briefs: July 21

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WILLMAN PLATES PAIR IN WIN

MANKATO, Minn. – Kamron Willman of the Bismarck Larks helped the Great Plains post a 7-3 victory over the Great Lakes in the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Willman drove in two runs and all four Larks played roles in the victory at ISG Field.

Otto Kemp of the St. Cloud Rox 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and an RBI. Ten pitchers combined to limit the Great Plains squad to three runs on 10 hits, walking five and striking out seven.

Hunter Dollander of the Rox, the second of 10 Great Plains pitchers, picked up the win.

The Great Plains team scored in every inning but the first and seventh.

Jaxon Rosencranz started at designated hitter and Willman started at shortstop for the Great Plains.

Willman went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. He delivered an RBI single in the second inning that put the Great Plains squad up 2-0 early. He drove in a run with a high chopper to short in the sixth to give his team a 6-1 lead. The New Mexico-bound Willman also flew out to deep center in the third and grounded back to the pitcher in the eighth.